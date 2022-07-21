Coinbase Insider Trading Case Exposes Rift Over SEC's Role

By Elise Hansen (July 21, 2022, 12:36 PM EDT) -- A former Coinbase manager was hit with criminal charges Thursday of participating in an insider trading scheme that allegedly netted more than $1.5 million, but the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to lob parallel civil claims quickly drew controversy. Ishan Wahi was charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in New York federal court. Prosecutors alleged that Wahi passed along inside information about digital-asset listings to his brother and a close friend, who used the information to make profitable trades. A former Coinbase manager was charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in New...

