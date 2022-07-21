Ex-Coinbase Manager, 2 Others Charged With Insider Trading

By Elise Hansen (July 21, 2022, 12:36 PM EDT) -- A former Coinbase manager was hit with criminal charges Thursday for participating in an alleged insider trading scheme involving digital assets that netted more than $1.1 million in illicit profits, in one of the first such cases to hit the courts. A former Coinbase manager was charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in New York federal court on Thursday. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Ishan Wahi was charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in New York federal court, with prosecutors alleging that he passed along inside information about digital-asset listings to his brother...

