3rd Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of Avenatti's Fox Defamation Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (July 21, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit refused Thursday to revive convicted disbarred attorney Michael Avenatti's defamation suit against Fox News Network LLC and a California-based on-air personality, rejecting Avenatti's arguments that the case should have been remanded to state court before it was dismissed. In a precedential opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Marjorie Rendell, a unanimous three-judge panel held that the trial court didn't err in retaining jurisdiction over Avenatti's defamation lawsuit against Fox News and California-based Fox News correspondent Jonathan Hunt. The panel said the federal court got it right in rejecting Avenatti's remand bid and dismissing Avenatti's claims against Hunt, who...

