9th Circ. Asked To Revive Nixed Endangered Species Rules

By Caleb Symons (July 22, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen conservative states, as well as groups representing the farming and fossil-fuel industries, want the Ninth Circuit to reinstate several measures the Trump administration took to weaken the Endangered Species Act, after a federal judge voided them earlier this month. Joined by private landowners, the states and industry groups argued Thursday that U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar erred in overturning several Fish and Wildlife Service rules on remand because federal courts may not strike down agency actions without finding them illegal. The various parties, which defended the 2019 policies, asked Judge Tigar to stay his July 5 order while they...

