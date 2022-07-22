Citigroup, Law Firms Targeted In $300M Racketeering Suit

By Caroline Simson (July 22, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Citigroup and law firms including Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and Allen & Overy LLP have been accused in a sweeping, $300 million racketeering lawsuit of lying and misrepresenting the facts to courts in France and New York to prevent a former customer from enforcing a vacated $15.7 million arbitral award. John Leopoldo Fiorilla says in a complaint filed in New York on Thursday that the defendants purposely misled a New York state court into vacating the award by lying about whether the matter was settled, and then subsequently failed to inform the court that controlling French law provided...

