'Lottery Lawyer' Plays Cooperator Wiretaps As Trial Nears End

By Rachel Scharf (July 21, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- "Lottery Lawyer" Jason Kurland mounted a short defense case in his criminal trial Thursday, playing the Brooklyn federal jury a series of wiretapped calls where Kurland's business partners discuss keeping him in the dark about the extent of the scheme to defraud his jackpot-winning clients. The presentation followed the prosecution's six-day case-in-chief, in which lottery winners and Kurland's former associates testified that the ex-Rivkin Radler LLP partner steered clients to invest portions of their jackpots in his own businesses without disclosing his ownership and, in one instance, pilfered $19.5 million from a client's bank account. Defense attorney Tim Kasulis of Morvillo...

