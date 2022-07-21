Atlanta Film Producer Pleads Guilty In Crypto Scam Case

By Sarah Jarvis (July 21, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta-area film producer pled guilty to fraud and money-laundering charges during the fourth day of his jury trial over his promotion of two cryptocurrency investment schemes that bilked millions from investors, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia said Ryan Felton pled guilty to 12 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of money laundering, and two counts of securities fraud in a suit over initial coin offerings he promoted for two companies. U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement that Felton used "21st-century technology to perpetrate an age-old fraud: lying to...

