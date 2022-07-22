Real Estate Rumors: Hines, Genesis, JDS

By Andrew McIntyre (July 22, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Hines Global Income Trust could be buying an office tower in Houston from Stonelake Capital Partners, CoStar News reported on Thursday. The parties are in talks for Hines to pick up 200 Park Place, which has 15 stories and is fully leased, according to the report. A Europe-based agricultural manufacturer is considering setting up its U.S. headquarters in Shelbyville, Indiana, the Shelbyville News reported on Friday. Genesis Property Development is building a 250,000-square-foot facility off State Road 44, and the Shelbyville News reported that an unnamed agricultural manufacturer in Europe may take that space. Major Food Group and JDS Development Group...

