Class Attys Want $7M In Coca-Cola Milk False Ad MDL

By Celeste Bott (July 25, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Class counsel is asking an Illinois federal judge to award them $7 million in attorney fees after securing a $21 million deal to resolve multidistrict litigation alleging milk companies, including one owned by Coca-Cola Co., falsely advertised their milk as coming from humanely treated dairy cows. Attorneys with DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC, Reese LLP and Pearson Simon & Warshaw LLP said Thursday they achieved an excellent result for the class — including a recovery of 100% of the premium they paid for the milk, or 25% of the purchase price, and a monitoring and compliance program that will help ensure better...

