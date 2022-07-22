Alibaba Seeks Ax Of Consolidated Investor Class Suit

By Katryna Perera (July 22, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Chinese tech giant Alibaba asked a New York federal judge Thursday to toss a consolidated investor class action complaint alleging the company and its executives hurt shareholders after a fintech company in which Alibaba owns an equity interest abruptly suspended plans for a $34 billion initial public offering following scrutiny from Chinese regulators. Alibaba filed a motion to dismiss arguing, among other things, that the class lacks standing, the suit is seeking relief over "a non-party foreign issuer, whose securities plaintiffs never owned" and the case is outside the territorial reach of the U.S. According to a supporting memo filed alongside the...

