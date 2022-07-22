$8.5M In Attorney Fees Sought In 2015 OPM Hack Suit

By Ben Kochman (July 22, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Counsel representing government workers affected by the 2015 cyberattack on the U.S. Office of Personnel Management have urged a D.C. federal judge to approve more than $8.5 million in attorney fees for their work obtaining a $63 million settlement. In court papers filed Thursday, San Francisco-based Girard Sharp LLP argued that counsel's request was justified by the "novel subject matter, difficult defenses and protracted negotiations" stemming from the litigation, which was filed in the wake of a June 2015 cyberattack that exposed the personal data of 21.5 million current, former and prospective government employees who underwent an OPM background check. "Class counsel bore very...

