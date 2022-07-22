11th Circ. Won't Nix $40M Arbitral Award Over Conflict Claims

By Matt Perez (July 22, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed a $40 million arbitral award in an oil refinery construction dispute that involved an attorney switching sides during arbitration, with the judges noting Friday that the losing side improperly waited more than a year before objecting. In a 15-page opinion, a three-judge panel sided with a Florida federal court's decision to grant the $40 million award, agreeing with its finding that the rule otherwise would allow one party to "keep a proverbial ace up its sleeve." The decision follows the tenor of oral arguments held in Atlanta a week ago, where Chief U.S. Circuit Judge William H....

