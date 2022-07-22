NY Landlord Ducks Jail After $500M Fraud Case Implodes

By Rachel Scharf (July 22, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Rochester real estate mogul received a no-prison sentence Friday as Western New York's top federal judge bemoaned the collapse of the once-sweeping $500 million fraud case amid accusations of prosecutorial misconduct. Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford accepted the so-called 11(c)(1)(c) plea agreement between Bob Morgan, 65, and prosecutors in the Western District of New York, which called for a sentence of no incarceration and no supervised release. Accusations of prosecutorial misconduct derailed a $500 million fraud case against a New York real estate mogul, with a federal judge accepting a plea deal Friday that did not include jail...

