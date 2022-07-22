Top 4 Int'l Trade Cases To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2022

By Jennifer Doherty (July 22, 2022, 11:10 PM EDT) -- The second half of 2022 will see potential developments in high-profile disputes including the closely watched cascade of litigation over tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods levied under Section 301, and national security tariffs both at home and overseas. Here are the top trade cases to watch closely in the coming months: In Re: Section 301 Cases In April, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of International Trade affirmed the president's authority to beef up tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The tariffs on Chinese goods stretch back to an investigation of Beijing's intellectual property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS