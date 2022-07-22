Billionaire To Tap Trove Of FBI Files In Fake Wine Crusade

By Pete Brush (July 22, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge heard Friday that the FBI has 13,000 records potentially responsive to a Freedom of Information Act suit filed by billionaire William I. Koch in his quest to expose fraud in the rare wine market. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said it was "disappointing" that Koch's camp and counsel for the government have not yet been able to finalize the exact scope of FBI documents to be produced, and indicated that he would hash out the details in coming weeks. Koch, who 12 years ago unsuccessfully sued Christie's Inc. over his purchase of wine purportedly owned by...

