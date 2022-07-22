Ga. Counties Say Wells Fargo Fair Housing Suit Isn't Too Late

By Jon Hill (July 22, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Three Georgia counties suing Wells Fargo for allegedly discriminatory home lending and foreclosure practices are pushing to keep their renewed claims alive, telling an Atlanta federal judge that their latest complaint has been beefed up more than enough to establish the timeliness of their case. In a Thursday brief, Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties told U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown that the expanded complaint they filed in April against Wells Fargo contains "the precise types of factual allegations" that were deemed to be lacking when the judge threw out the previous iteration in March. Judge Brown ruled at the time...

