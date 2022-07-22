Uber Looks To Drive Away From 'Sham' Co.'s $250B TM Suit

By Greg Lamm (July 22, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. asked a California federal judge Thursday to dismiss a $250 billion suit accusing the ride-hailing giant of trademark infringement, saying there's no likelihood of confusion between plaintiff UberRE's "sham" travel accommodation and real estate business and Uber's offering of travel services under the "Uber" mark. In a scathing motion to dismiss, Uber accused plaintiff UberRE Inc. of running a website for a travel accommodation and real estate business with fake listings and reviews. Uber also said UberRE's case lacks standing because the company does not control the rights to the "Über" mark, which is still being used by...

