SBA Expands Past Performance Examples For Small Biz Deals

By Daniel Wilson (July 22, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration issued a final rule on Friday intended to give more small businesses a shot at winning federal contracts, allowing them to use subcontract and joint venture work as examples of past performance. Under the rule, small businesses making proposals for federal prime contracts can use the past performance of a joint venture where they are a member as if it were their own. First-tier subcontracting, where the small business worked directly under the prime contractor, will now also count for assessing past performance, according to the SBA. A lack of qualifying past performance has been a...

