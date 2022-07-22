After Dobbs: Abortion Battles Hit The Courts, Soon The Polls

By Hannah Albarazi (July 22, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- While judges across the country weigh whether state-level abortion bans can take effect, Democratic lawmakers in Congress are attempting to pass legislation to protect a host of rights they say are in jeopardy in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's month-old decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Here are the latest legal developments stemming from the Supreme Court's June 24 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — which overruled Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion. State-level Abortion Battles The battle over abortion access continues to rage across much of the South. A West Virginia state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS