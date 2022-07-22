DC Circ. Is Urged To Ignore Dish's Bid To Revisit $3.3B Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (July 22, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Vermont-based telecommunications company told the D.C. Circuit that it did not need to reopen a $3.3 billion license fraud lawsuit against Dish Network Corp. and its alleged shell companies, saying a circuit panel correctly held a "government-action bar" inapplicable. Dish and two Dish-controlled companies, Northstar Wireless and SNR Wireless, had asked the panel to rehear its arguments that Vermont National Telephone Co. was prohibited from suing them under the False Claims Act's government-action bar on grounds that the Federal Communications Commission, as a government agency, had the authority to conduct civil proceedings against them. The bar prohibits lawsuits against parties that...

