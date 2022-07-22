Riot Games Workers' $100M Gender Bias Deal OK'd

By Gina Kim (July 22, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A California state court judge gave his preliminary blessing Friday to a $100 million settlement resolving gender discrimination claims by female Riot Games workers who accused the video game maker of fostering a "bro culture" environment rife with sexual harassment, finding the deal to be fair, reasonable and adequate. On Friday morning, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Elihu M. Berle preliminarily approved the settlement reached between the class of aggrieved female contractors and employees and the League of Legends creator, after hearing no objections from either side. Judge Berle noted that the parties in the case conducted extensive investigation and...

