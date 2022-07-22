Ga. DA Wants New Murder Trial Against Ex-Fisher Phillips Atty

By Hailey Konnath (July 22, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Georgia district attorney on Friday requested a new murder trial against a former Fisher Phillips partner, a request that comes just weeks after the Peach State supreme court overturned the lawyer's conviction and life sentence stemming from his wife's shooting death. Writing on behalf of the state, Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis said in a motion to specially set a new trial that, in reversing the conviction of Claud Lee "Tex" McIver III in relation to the 2016 death of his wife, Diane McIver, the supreme court had acknowledged that the evidence against him was sufficient for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS