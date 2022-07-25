Perdue Farms Accused Of Misclassifying Chicken Farmers

By Caleb Drickey (July 25, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Perdue Farms Inc. misclassified its tightly controlled workforce of chicken farmers as independent contractors and forced them into such debt that their compensation fell below the federal minimum wage, a farmer said in a proposed class action in Georgia federal court. In a Friday complaint, farmer Roger Parker accused Perdue of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by stripping its ostensible independent contractors of their independence by exerting control over every detail of chicken production and of illegally retaliating against him for reporting allegedly improper conduct to the federal government. "Perdue wants to have its cake and eat it too," Parker...

