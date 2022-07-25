11th Circ. Upholds Progressive's Win In Bad Faith Suit

By Hope Patti (July 25, 2022, 1:33 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday affirmed a Progressive unit's win in a coverage dispute over its handling of a personal injury claim brought against a policyholder, concluding no reasonable jury could have found the insurer acted in bad faith when attempting to settle the claim. A Florida federal court correctly granted summary judgment to Progressive American Insurance Co., a three-judge panel said, finding the insurer took reasonable steps to settle Darlene Deary's claim against its insured, Dwight Norman, after a car accident in March 2017. "The undisputed facts reveal that Progressive acted with reasonable diligence and ordinary care," the panel said...

