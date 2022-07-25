Ex-Workers Want Class Status For Retirement Plan Suit

By Rachel Stone (July 25, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Two former Stantec Consulting Services workers who say the engineering services firm's "colossal failure" in overseeing their retirement plan violated federal benefits law sought a court's blessing to press their suit on behalf of a class of more than 10,000 plan participants and beneficiaries. In an Arizona federal court filing Friday, the ex-workers argued for class certification of their case alleging Stantec's $1.4 billion retirement plan paid excessive administrative fees and held on to too-expensive investments, contending the company defendants fell down on their duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In their motion for class certification, the workers cited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS