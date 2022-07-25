Uber Needn't Offer Wheelchair Rides In Every City, Judge Says

By Hailey Konnath (July 25, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Monday that Uber isn't obligated to provide wheelchair-accessible vehicles in two Southern cities, finding that a trio of riders didn't establish that it's a reasonable request to make of the ride-hailing company. U.S. Chief District Judge Richard Seeborg said plaintiffs Stephan Namisnak, Francis Falls and Scott Crawford haven't proposed a reasonable modification to Uber's business. Their proposal for offering wheelchair-accessible vehicles, or WAVs, in New Orleans and Jackson, Mississippi, would be costly and ineffective, the judge said in entering judgment in Uber's favor. The company would likely need to turn to a commercial operator to provide...

