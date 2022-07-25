Mongol Ex-Chief's ATF Ties Probed By Judge: 'Is He A Rat?'

By Craig Clough (July 25, 2022, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge examining whether the former leader of the Mongols motorcycle gang is an informant who undermined the gang's 2019 racketeering trial loss — resulting in the loss of its trademark-registered emblem in a first-of-its-kind verdict — asked a witness Monday if he thinks the man is a "rat." The hearing in front of U.S. District Judge David O. Carter was over the Mongol Nation's motion seeking a new trial after it was stripped of its trademark-registered emblem for violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act. The Mongols argue that the motorcycle gang's former president, David Santillan, is a police informant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS