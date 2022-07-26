Fed. Circ. Ruling May Curb Gov't Contract Procedural Suits

By Aron Beezley and Sarah Osborne (July 26, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, in Zafer Construction Co. v. U.S., recently held that a government contractor's earlier request for equitable adjustment, or REA, was an implicit request for a final decision. As such, the REA was a claim under the Contracts Disputes Act, or CDA, timely submitted within the six-year statute of limitations. The key facts, holdings and takeaways from this noteworthy case are discussed below. The Facts In 2008, the government and Zafer entered into a $40 million contract to build and design water systems on Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. Thereafter, on Sept. 10,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS