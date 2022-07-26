Equinox Says Exposing Pay Strategy Would Aid Competitors

By Caleb Drickey (July 26, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Equinox Holdings Inc. backed a bid by a class of workers to seal evidence supporting their motion for a pretrial victory on claims that the fitness class giant fails to provide meal or rest breaks or accurate wage statements. In a Monday response supporting a bid to seal court filings, Equinox told the court that evidence filed with the court by workers detailed secret compensation strategies. The protection of those strategies from the prying eyes of competitors, the company said, is of greater importance than maintaining public oversight of the court system. "Policies reflecting compensation, training, and retention strategies ... are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS