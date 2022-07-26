Kossoff Out Of Time In $4.5M Escrow Row, Court Told

By Grace Dixon (July 26, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Miami real estate company told a New York federal court that the clock has run out on disbarred and incarcerated New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff's attempts to avoid returning $4.5 million in missing escrow funds, urging an immediate default judgment. Gran Sabana Corp. NV told U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams that a seven-day extension Kossoff requested for a final push to hammer out a settlement deal with the former client — after blowing through several other deadlines in the past year — "has not been fruitful." The real estate company signaled that an agreement is "unlikely" to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS