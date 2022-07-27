Insurer Says Ga. Law Doesn't Apply In Employee Theft Suit

By Josh Liberatore (July 27, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Travelers unit urged a Georgia federal court to toss a residential construction company's claims for bad faith damages related to the insurer's refusal to provide coverage for an employee theft, saying Georgia law doesn't apply because the company is based in Washington, D.C. In a partial motion to dismiss filed Monday, Travelers Casualty & Surety Co. of America said Tiber Capital Group LLC shouldn't be able to bring bad-faith claims under Georgia or Washington, D.C., law. Tiber, which is seeking nearly $1 million coverage under a crime policy it had with Travelers, has said most of the renovated homes that...

