Investment Adviser Decries Pension Plan's $22M Add-On

By Renee Hickman (July 26, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- White Oak Global Advisors LLC has asked a New York federal judge to reconsider his grant of a $22 million amendment to an arbitral award issued in favor of a nurses union's pension plan, arguing that the arbitrator never approved prejudgment interest as part of the final award. In a motion filed Monday, White Oak asked U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to undo the 9% prejudgment interest he agreed to tack onto the roughly $140 million arbitration award for the New York State Nurses Association Pension Plan. The original award stemmed from the plan's dispute with White Oak over Employee Retirement...

