'Baffling' I'm Not Out Of Prison Yet, Ex-Insys Exec Says

By Khadrice Rollins (July 26, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- One of the former Insys executives convicted in an opioid kickback scheme told a Boston federal court that he should be granted compassionate release from prison, saying in a court filing that his continued incarceration is "baffling but not surprising." Lawyers for Rich Simon said on Monday that he should serve the remainder of his 33-month sentence in home confinement or have any remaining time on his sentence applied to his supervised release term. The filing, which follows a previous submission by Simon himself and requests made directly to the prison warden, cites his good behavior during confinement and notes that...

