Allstate Can't Recover $1M In Fees From Disbarred NJ Atty

By Nick Muscavage (July 26, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday refused to revive a lawsuit from Allstate seeking to recover $1.1 million in attorney fees paid or ordered to be paid to since-disbarred attorney Harris Legome in more than 200 cases under the PIP arbitration system. Legome and his now-defunct Haddonfield, New Jersey, firm, Legome & Associates LLC, litigated 7,000 personal injury protection, or PIP, claims on behalf of Allstate between 2009 and 2013 in arbitrations before the National Arbitration Forum and Forthright, the administrator of the New Jersey no-fault PIP arbitration program. The insurance carrier paid Legome attorney fees and cost payments...

