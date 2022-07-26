Progressive Moves To Toss Suit Over Undervalued Losses

By Emily Enfinger (July 26, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Progressive told an Illinois federal judge to toss a putative class action accusing it of undervaluing vehicles deemed total losses after crashes, arguing that the proposed class did not sufficiently allege claims under the state's consumer fraud act. Progressive Universal Insurance Co. and Progressive Northern Insurance Co., affiliated entities of Progressive Group, moved on Monday to have the entire suit dismissed with prejudice because they said policyholders Normanda Holmes and Neil Young failed to make a claim in their amended complaint. The suit was filed in February and was later amended to include Young and Progressive Northern as parties. The policyholders...

