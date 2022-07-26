'Lottery Lawyer' Convicted Of $80M Fraud

By Rachel Scharf (July 26, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal jury took less than a day to find former Rivkin Radler LLP partner Jason "Lottery Lawyer" Kurland guilty of an $80 million scheme to funnel portions of his clients' jackpots into small business loan companies he ran on the side. After 6½ hours of deliberations Tuesday, jurors convicted Kurland of all five counts in his superseding indictment — wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, honest services wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions and a related conspiracy charge. The Manhattan federal prosecutor's office, which litigated the case due to a conflict of interest in its Brooklyn counterpart, said in a statement Tuesday that Kurland...

