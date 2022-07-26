Over 30 US Firms Recognized For Female Atty Representation

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 26, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Over 30 U.S. law firms and five U.K. firms were recognized this year for the number of women represented in leadership roles, marking an increase in how many U.S. firms were certified, and a decrease in U.K. firms being certified, compared to last year. The Women in Law Empowerment Forum, or WILEF, announced Tuesday which firms met this year's criteria for their gold standard certification, including Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Cooley LLP and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP. This year, 32 U.S. firms and five U.K. firms made the cut, compared to last year's 29 U.S....

