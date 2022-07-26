Burger King Asks To Chuck Whopper Package Chemicals Suit

By Lauren Berg (July 26, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Burger King asked a California federal judge Monday to toss a proposed class action alleging its Whopper is "unfit for human consumption" because the burger's packaging contains chemicals that cause cancers and other illnesses, saying its packaging meets Food and Drug Administration safety requirements. Azman Hussain's class claims are preempted by the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act's regulatory process governing food contact substances like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, a regulatory process that has found the type of PFAS used in Burger King's packaging to be safe, the fast food company said in a motion to dismiss. "Burger King's food...

