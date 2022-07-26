9th Circ. Says Rail Workers Exempt From Calif. Leave Law

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 26, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld a victory for railroads that had challenged the application of a California paid sick leave law that labor unions and the state had defended, holding Tuesday that rail workers were exempt due to federal laws governing their benefits. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed two rulings from a California federal court from 2017 and 2021 that together concluded the workers were fully exempt under the federal Railroad Unemployment Insurance Act, which contains an express provision barring railroad employees from collecting any "sickness benefits under a sickness law of any state." The circuit panel upheld a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS