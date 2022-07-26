Ga. Judge Won't Recast FordHarrison Blame In Walmart Case

By Rosie Manins (July 26, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge doubled down Tuesday on his blame of FordHarrison LLP for Walmart's untimely response to a transgender ex-employee's bias complaint, denying the staffer's request that he rethink his lifting of default against the company. U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III of the Middle District of Georgia said in his order that plaintiff Vivian Fulwood was "frustratingly vague" in her motion under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 60(b) for relief from his ruling in June. Fulwood attempted to "hedge her bets by merely making a laundry list" of reasons for relief, he said. Judge Self held on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS