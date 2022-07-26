NYT, ABC Beat Defamation Claims Over Viral Video Coverage

By Hailey Konnath (July 26, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Tuesday sided with The New York Times, ABC News, CBS News and other news outlets facing defamation claims over their coverage of a 2019 incident in Washington, D.C., that went viral, ruling that the statements at the heart of the dispute were unverifiable opinions. U.S. District Judge William O. Bertelsman granted summary judgment in favor of the news outlets in five related suits by Nicholas Sandmann, who was among students from Kentucky's Covington Catholic High School filmed in an altercation with a Native American activist at the Lincoln Memorial following an anti-abortion rally. Judge Bertelsman said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS