Sorrels Law Lands New Senior Counsel In Houston

By Collin Krabbe (July 29, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Sorrels Law in Houston has selected an experienced personal injury and product liability attorney as new senior counsel. Tom Stillwell will lead Sorrels' aviation section and be senior trial counsel for personal injury and business disputes, according to a statement. He previously formed his own firm after moving to BakerHostetler to help grow an energy litigation team, the statement said. He told Law360 he's going to "run my own docket" and that "we get calls from personal injury lawyers around the state who want us to come in and help them be part of the trial team." "If you can make...

