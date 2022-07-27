United Looks To Fight Off Merged ERISA Suit

By Abby Wargo (July 27, 2022, 1:07 PM EDT) -- United Airlines asked an Illinois federal judge to throw out a consolidated proposed class action of retirees accusing the airline of cheating them out of its best retirement plan, saying the employees were not eligible for the package. United Airlines Inc. filed a motion to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit on Tuesday, telling the court that the retirees didn't meet the requirements for eligibility for the better plan and that the policy at issue wasn't governed by ERISA. "Because none of the plaintiffs can identify a right to ERISA-covered benefits under the applicable plan documents, their claims for benefits under...

