Senate Approves Semiconductor Bill With 25% Tax Credit

By Kat Lucero (July 27, 2022, 1:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate approved a $52 billion semiconductor bill Wednesday that includes a 25% tax credit for new domestic chip manufacturing investments, sending the legislation to the House of Representatives. U.S. senators passed H.R. 4336, which would provide grants and subsidies for companies to expand their domestic chipmaking amid a global shortage of the components used in advanced technology. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) In a 64-33 vote, senators passed H.R. 4336, which would provide grants and subsidies for companies to expand their domestic chipmaking amid a global shortage of the components used in advanced technology, such as smartphones, electric cars and military devices....

