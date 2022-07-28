Ga. Business' Signage, Parking Breaks ADA Rules, Suit Says

By Collin Krabbe (July 28, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A woman in Georgia says the owner of a restaurant with inadequate parking and signage broke federal law, asserting that she was denied full access because of her disabilities. In a federal complaint filed Tuesday in the Northern District of Georgia, Yvonne Brown of Douglasville alleges that physical barriers prevented her from fully accessing the property owned or co-owned by Goldt LLC at 130 Highway 61 in Villa Rica, Georgia — where a restaurant called Krystal is located — and should be removed. The suit cites six exterior and two interior elements as "unlawful physical barriers, dangerous conditions" and Americans with...

