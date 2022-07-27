BetterHelp Hit With TM Suit Over 'Therapy For Black Girls'

By Jasmin Jackson (July 27, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Mental health platform BetterHelp has been slapped with a trademark suit in Georgia federal court for allegedly poaching the phrase "therapy for black girls" from a wellness podcast and using it for search engine advertisements. Therapy For Black Girls LLC — a mental health platform and podcast with nearly half a million monthly listeners — said in a complaint on Tuesday that BetterHelp Inc. swiped the registered mark in an effort to target therapy advertisements toward Black girls. According to the filing, BetterHelp's search engine ads are misleading consumers into believing that the two wellness brands are collaborating. "BetterHelp's actions demonstrate an...

