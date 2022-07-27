Mass. High Court Steers Grubhub Drivers To Arbitration

By Chris Villani (July 27, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Grubhub Inc. drivers are not exempt from having to go to arbitration to settle employment disputes, Massachusetts' top appellate court ruled Wednesday in a decision that aligns with numerous other courts around the country. The Supreme Judicial Court had signaled its reluctance to exclude the food delivery drivers from the wide swath of workers who fall under the Federal Arbitration Act, in part because the lower court decision being appealed by Grubhub was the only one it could find that sided with the workers. Massachusetts' top appellate court decided Wednesday that Grubhub drivers are not exempt from having to go to...

