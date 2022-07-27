'Blatant Gamesmanship' Lands Netflix A Fee Win At Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (July 27, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Netflix's lawyers at Fenwick & West landed a ruling from the Federal Circuit on Wednesday that affirmed their win of more than $400,000 in attorney fees over a patent company's "blatant gamesmanship" — though the panel split on whether that meant Netflix was actually "the prevailing party." Netflix, however, was unable to convince the appeals panel to order the Texas company, Realtime Adaptive Streaming, to cough up as much as $3 million to compensate them for additional proceedings in front of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and in Delaware federal court. Realtime would only have to pay the fees attached...

