DOJ Says McDonald's No-Poach Win Inapplicable To DaVita

By Bryan Koenig (July 27, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- DaVita and other health care providers can't leverage McDonald's victory over a lawsuit attacking no-poach provisions in its previous franchise agreements to prevail in private litigation brought against them, the U.S. Department of Justice said in its latest intervention in the Illinois federal court case. Responding to a notice of supplemental authority from DaVita, its former president Kent Thiry and UnitedHealth Group unit Surgical Care Affiliates, the DOJ on Tuesday sought permission to again intervene in the private case and argue that the McDonald's win in late June has no bearing on claims from former workers of the senior health care company. According to...

