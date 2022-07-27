3M Unit Strikes Deal To Extend Earplug Suit Schedule

By Rick Archer (July 27, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- 3M unit Aearo Technologies reached a deal Wednesday at the first-day hearing in its Chapter 11 case to push back deadlines in the multidistrict litigation alleging it made defective earplugs that the company filed for bankruptcy to escape. Near the close of the all-day hybrid hearing, Aearo agreed to drop its request that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey J. Graham issue an immediate restraining order halting legal action against both it and 3M in exchange for counsel for the MDL plaintiffs agreeing to delay scheduled depositions and expert report deadlines in the case for three weeks. Indiana-based Aearo filed for Chapter 11...

